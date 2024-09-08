Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $232.67 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $269.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

