Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,675 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $616.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $77.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

