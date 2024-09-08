Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stake Lowered by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 908,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the period. Kemper comprises about 2.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $53,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kemper by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 50.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 24.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Kemper Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

