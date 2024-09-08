Kerusso Capital Management LLC Invests $3.94 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.9% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $158.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

