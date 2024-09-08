Kerusso Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. AES makes up about 1.9% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AES by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

