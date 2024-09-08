Kerusso Capital Management LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Boeing by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 5,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

