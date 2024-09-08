Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $254.92

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.92 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 277.50 ($3.65). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.62), with a volume of 2,502,997 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kingfisher

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.6 %

Kingfisher Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,527.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98.

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.