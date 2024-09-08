Kingswood (LON:KWG) Shares Down 2%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). 150,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 40,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Kingswood Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.26.

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

