Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $72.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KTB

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.