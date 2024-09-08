Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.
Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $72.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
