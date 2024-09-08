Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.140-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,377.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.