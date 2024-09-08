Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.140-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,377.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.