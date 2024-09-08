Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 67,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,286.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,473,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,239 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $39.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

