Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $20.85 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.9% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,994,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after buying an additional 181,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $295.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

