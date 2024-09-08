Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,000. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUBD. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.69 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

