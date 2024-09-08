Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 6,115 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 730.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $496.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

