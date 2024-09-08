Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $139,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.38. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

