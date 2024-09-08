Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

