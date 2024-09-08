Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $5.99 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

