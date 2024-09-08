Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 986,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after buying an additional 132,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $51.89 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

