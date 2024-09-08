Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.33% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $875.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

