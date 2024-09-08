Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,043,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

