Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 677,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,945,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after buying an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

