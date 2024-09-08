Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Acquired by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,045,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRYS opened at $184.19 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.47.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

