Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $638.88

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.88 ($8.40) and traded as high as GBX 658.50 ($8.66). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 657 ($8.64), with a volume of 1,619,579 shares.

LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.61) to GBX 755 ($9.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,527.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 632.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 638.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,302.33%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan sold 152,106 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.21), for a total value of £949,141.44 ($1,248,049.23). In other news, insider Mark Allan sold 152,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.21), for a total transaction of £949,141.44 ($1,248,049.23). Also, insider Vanessa Simms sold 82,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.30), for a total value of £522,404.90 ($686,922.95). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,335 shares of company stock worth $157,757,789. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

