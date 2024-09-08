Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Trading Down 0.9%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. 703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.