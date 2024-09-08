Lear (NYSE:LEA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.56.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 11,753.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 15.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,929,000 after acquiring an additional 946,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $79,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lear by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,726,000 after acquiring an additional 504,091 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lear by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,373,000 after acquiring an additional 490,324 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

