LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.10% of LendingTree worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in LendingTree by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Stock Down 2.3 %

LendingTree stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $684.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREE. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

