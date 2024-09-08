Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Acquired by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LLYVK opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

Insider Activity

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

