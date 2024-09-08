Lido Staked Matic Trading Down 6.3% This Week (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $72.29 million and approximately $41,395.14 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 169,864,442 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 169,878,930.26195073. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.42117147 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $37,022.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

