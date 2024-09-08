LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

LifeVantage has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LFVN opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.82.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

