LimeWire 1-Day Volume Hits $3.53 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $57.01 million and $3.53 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.193069 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,776,179.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

