LimeWire (LMWR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.49 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $55.49 million and $3.10 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.193069 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,776,179.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

