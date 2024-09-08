Lisk Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.11 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $108.55 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000857 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001131 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000644 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001428 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.
Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.
