Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 31.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27,457.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 132,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 131,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.5% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $566.63 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $578.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.96.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

