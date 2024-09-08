Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $566.63 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $578.73. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

