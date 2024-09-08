Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $566.63 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $578.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $524.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

