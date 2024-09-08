LSV Asset Management Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $411,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 804.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

General Motors Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.14. 16,080,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,451,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,919. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

