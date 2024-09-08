LSV Asset Management Has $343.69 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.12% of NRG Energy worth $343,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,398.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,358. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

