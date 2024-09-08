LSV Asset Management Has $488.02 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,271,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 388,600 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.25% of Cisco Systems worth $488,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. 21,040,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,646,146. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $195.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

