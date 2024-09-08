LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 436,851 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $307,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2,094.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 64,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,520 shares of company stock worth $38,572,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.63. 275,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,118. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.83 and a 200-day moving average of $283.31. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $366.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

