LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,432 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.50% of Valero Energy worth $253,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE VLO traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $134.19. 3,462,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average of $155.61. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.