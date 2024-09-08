LSV Asset Management Sells 102,920 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,920 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.95% of Cardinal Health worth $226,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 120,740 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 161,656 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock remained flat at $111.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,697. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

