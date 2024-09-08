LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.88% of Ameriprise Financial worth $372,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $108,938,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

NYSE AMP traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.17. 561,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,335. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $450.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

