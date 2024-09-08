LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,280 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.49% of Arrow Electronics worth $288,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $126.47. The stock had a trading volume of 318,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,566. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $125.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.