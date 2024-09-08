Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

