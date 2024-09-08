Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 660 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 254.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 52,329 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,531,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $127.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average of $140.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

