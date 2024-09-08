Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 149,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FHLC opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.