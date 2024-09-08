Lynch & Associates IN Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDFG Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $210.73 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $673.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

