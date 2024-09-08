Lynch & Associates IN Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 62,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 47,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 120,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

