Lynch & Associates IN Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

KO stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

