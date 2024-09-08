Lynch & Associates IN Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,171,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

